CDL Testing Appointments Still Available for Tomorrow’s Bus Driver’s Day

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) is reminding bus driver trainees of the many CDL testing appointments that are still available for Bus Drivers’ Day​ at the MVA on February 5, 2022.

The following branch offices will host appointments from 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.:

Annapolis – 160 Harry S. Truman Pkwy., Annapolis

Bel Air – 501 W MacPhail Road, Bel Air

Frederick – 1601 Bowmans Farm Road, Frederick

Gaithersburg – 15 Metropolitan Grove Road, Gaithersburg

Glen Burnie – 6601 Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie

Largo – 10251 Central Ave., Upper Marlboro

Salisbury – 251 Tilghman Road, Salisbury

Appointments are still available at all participating branch offices. School districts and/or bus drivers should email [email protected] to schedule in advance. Please include your phone number, driver’s license number, and preferred time and location to assist with scheduling. Customers who are planning to attend Bus Drivers’ Day at the MVA are asked to cancel any other existing CDL testing appointments in order to make those time slots available for other CDL applicants and prepare in advance by studying the CDL Manual.

In accordance with guidance issued by Governor Larry Hogan, face coverings are required in all MDOT MVA facilities statewide. For more information about MDOT MVA’s response to COVID-19 and additional resources, visit MVA.Maryland.gov.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB