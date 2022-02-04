CDL Testing Appointments Still Available for Tomorrow’s Bus Driver’s Day
The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) is reminding bus driver trainees of the many CDL testing appointments that are still available for Bus Drivers’ Day at the MVA on February 5, 2022.
The following branch offices will host appointments from 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.:
- Annapolis – 160 Harry S. Truman Pkwy., Annapolis
- Bel Air – 501 W MacPhail Road, Bel Air
- Frederick – 1601 Bowmans Farm Road, Frederick
- Gaithersburg – 15 Metropolitan Grove Road, Gaithersburg
- Glen Burnie – 6601 Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie
- Largo – 10251 Central Ave., Upper Marlboro
- Salisbury – 251 Tilghman Road, Salisbury
Appointments are still available at all participating branch offices. School districts and/or bus drivers should email [email protected] to schedule in advance. Please include your phone number, driver’s license number, and preferred time and location to assist with scheduling. Customers who are planning to attend Bus Drivers’ Day at the MVA are asked to cancel any other existing CDL testing appointments in order to make those time slots available for other CDL applicants and prepare in advance by studying the CDL Manual.
In accordance with guidance issued by Governor Larry Hogan, face coverings are required in all MDOT MVA facilities statewide. For more information about MDOT MVA’s response to COVID-19 and additional resources, visit MVA.Maryland.gov.
