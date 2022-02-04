Annapolis Greenscape Scheduled for April 23rd

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley and the City of Annapolis invite you to help make Maryland’s capital city a beautiful place during 2022 by participating in GreenScape, a citywide planting and beautification effort. GreenScape will take place on Saturday, April 23 when the City gives away free plants. This year’s selection will include many native pollinator plants so the butterflies and bees can join us in celebrating the 30th anniversary of GreenScape.

About GreenScape: GreenScape is a volunteer effort that encourages individuals and organizations to plant and maintain native flower and vegetable gardens in public spaces throughout the City. The City provides plant materials, mulch, trash bags and gloves, and in turn, members of the community volunteer to make a difference in Annapolis.

Organizational meetings will be held Wednesday, February 9 and Wednesday, March 9. Both meetings will be held at 6 p.m. at the “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center located at 273 Hilltop Lane in Annapolis.

If you are unable to attend the meeting you can download the order form at www.annapolis.gov/GreenScape starting February 9. Complete the form and email it to Marisa Wittlinger at [email protected]. For more information, please go to www.annapolis.gov/GreenScape

