February 4, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Update the Light Rail Fatal Accident. Police Respond to Impersonation And Sexual Assault. AACPS New Schedule. Bus Driver Day.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!

The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

And Rehab 2 Perform

Today…

Anne Arundel County Police investigated yesterday’s fatal accident between the light rail and a car. Anne Arundel County Police also investigated a police impersonation and sexual assault. Elective surgeries are gearing back up at Anne Arundel Medical Center. Sone preliminary new Anne Arundel County Public Schools start times. And it’s Bus Driver’s Day at the MVAs.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2022, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Daily News Brief. Good morning, it’s Friday, February 4th, 2022 this is Liz Frenaye and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis

Ha…not who you were expecting this morning right? Well, you have me and I am coming to you from the New York studio where we are still digging out from the snow you didn’t get. But it gets even more glamorous and I currently do not have hot water in my building, so the winter showers are killer. OK, we have some news to share, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Anne Arundel County Police investigated the fatal crash in Linthicum at Camp Meade and Maple Roads. According to witnesses, the automatic roadway gates were lowering to block traffic on Maple Road, and the attached red flashing signals were activated on the gates. Additionally, there were overhead alternate flashing red lights and train signals in both directions of Maple Road. Witnesses further stated that the train’s horn sounded prior to approaching the roadway. At this time, the primary cause of this crash is the driver failing to obey traffic control devices. An update to the story we had yesterday, theinvestigated the fatal crash in Linthicum at Camp Meade and Maple Roads. According to witnesses, the automatic roadway gates were lowering to block traffic on Maple Road, and the attached red flashing signals were activated on the gates. Additionally, there were overhead alternate flashing red lights and train signals in both directions of Maple Road. Witnesses further stated that the train’s horn sounded prior to approaching the roadway. At this time, the primary cause of this crash is the driver failing to obey traffic control devices.

Yesterday at 2:25am, Anne Arundel County Police responded to an undisclosed address for a report of a police impersonation and sexual assault. The adult female victim was stopped at approximately 12:40am, by an unmarked vehicle illuminating solid (non-flashing) red and blue overhead lights. A white male dressed in an unknown police or security type uniform instructed the female to get out of her vehicle under suspicion of impaired driving. The male then conducted a full “pat down” of the female’s body and told the female everything would be “forgotten” if she accompanied him to his vehicle and performed a sexual act. The female got back into her vehicle and drove away. The suspect is described as 25 years old, 6’02” , 200 pounds, with black hair. Anyone with information regarding this or similar incidents is asked to call 410-222-6145.

Effective today, Luminis Health is deactivating the Crisis Standards of Care protocols for both hospitals – Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center and Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center. Surgeries, which had been postponed except in urgent situations, will now ramp up, with a goal of getting to a full surgical schedule as soon as possible. It will take a while to ramp back up, and there will continue to be visitor restrictions and you must wear a mask.

Preliminary 2022-2023 school hours have been approved for healthier start times. Classes will begin at 8:30 a.m. at all comprehensive high schools, 9:15 a.m. at all comprehensive middle schools, and between 8 and 8:30 a.m. at all comprehensive elementary schools next year. Some minor alterations to start and dismissal times due to traffic concerns, road construction, or other issues may take place over the next few months.

The MVA is hosting a Bus Driver’s Day at most MVA locations on Saturday, February 5th. They will get you all CDLed up so you can drive school buses. The day runs from 8 am to 130 pm and you need to email the MVA at [email protected] to get an appointment–tell them your phone number, current drivers license number and your preferred time and location–locally they are doing them here in Annapolis and also in Glen Burnie.

And, that’s it for the news but here’s some podcast news for you. We’ve been busy recording a bunch of local business spotlights– The Naval Academy Museum is up this weekend. And, PLEASE keep the suggestions coming– and remember they are free to the businesses and organizations. [email protected] or DM on Twitter is the best way to reach us!

OK, I’m done! And as always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family and colleagues know to FOLLOW us. It really does help!

Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, Alpha Engineering, and to Rehab 2 Perform! A quick thank you to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief–, theTeam of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, Alpha Engineering, and to Rehab 2 Perform!

It’s Friday, so I will take this time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local. Other than that, Dad will see you on Monday! Now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that in just a bit.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast