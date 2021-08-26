Community Action Agency to Host Virtual Concert This Sunday

The Community Action Agency of Anne Arundel County is excited to present The Gospel According to Jazz: A Concert of Peace and Understanding on Sunday, August 29, 2021 from 4 – 6 p.m. This unique concert will be offered virtually due to the pandemic, providing an evening of inspirational music for people to enjoy from the comfort of their own homes.

The band, Jazz Guys and Nadine, is made up of local musicians coordinated by pianist and vocalist Jim Ballard. The musicians bring together influences from a wide range of musical genres, which is reflected in their music. “The earliest forms of black musical expression in the Americas involves the merging of African music styles and sounds with the music they encountered: North America combined European Christian psalms and hymns. Central America and South America remained more authentic to African rhythms and moods,” said Ballard. “The twin sisters, jazz and Gospel, one using lyrics that appease the critical listener and the other using lyrics that express truth, as Dubois said, a double consciousness.”

The concert is a fundraiser to support the Community Action Agency’s programs, which support over 16,000 Anne Arundel County residents annually. During the pandemic, the Agency has experienced a 25% demand for services to help people stay in their homes with their lights and heat on.

Tickets for the concert cost $25 and can be purchased through Event Brite. For more information, please contact Ms Harper at [email protected].

