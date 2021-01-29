January 29, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Curfew lifted. Mizeur challenging Harris. SOUPer Bowl and a Valentine’s movie.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Governor Hogan has lifed the 10pm curfew on bars and restaurants effective Monday AND County Executive Pittman is in agreement! The AAEDC is launching a new minority owned business program. An Anne Arundel County Sheriff was in an accident on I-97. Heather Mizeur will challenge Rep. Andy Harris in the 2020 election. Heritage Baptist Church is holding its 15th SOUPer Bowl and here’s a fun Valentine’s Day idea that will sell out quickly.

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, January 29th 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I’m gonna lead off with a double dose of good news on the COVID front. Yesterday, Governor Hogan announced that the 10pm curfew imposed on restaurants across Maryland will go away on Monday, February 1st. And usually, in a game of political one-upmanship, County Executive Pittman goes the opposite direction. But not this time. I got confirmation late yesterday afternoon that the County Executive will indeed follow the state orders this time. BUT, while the county relaxes capacities today at noon, the elimination of the curfew will not happen until Monday. And, a bit later today, the Anne Arundel County Economic Development Corp will be unveiling a new minority owned business program–they’ve kept it pretty close to the vest so far, so we will have more info on Monday!

A County Deputy Sheriff and another person were taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore yesterday morning after an accident on I-97. Just about 6:30am, the sheriff was southbound on 97 near Waterbury Road and a car on the shoulder reportedly backed off the shoulder into the travel lanes and was struck by the deputy. The sheriff’s office has said the deputy was not at fault; however the Anne Arundel County Police are investigating. Both of the people involved were taken to shock-trauma as a precaution and both are expected to recover. The deputy has been employed with the department for 3 years.

Shortly after that accident, former Delegate and former candidate for Governor Heather Mizeur has tossed her hat into the congressional ring. She will be taking on Congressman Andy Harris in 2022 as the incumbent plans to run for a 7th term. Mizeur, cited the riots in the Capitol on January 6th as the reason along with Harris’s actions after. The evening of January 6th, he nearly got into a fistfight with another representative, and a week ago, he was stopped by the police for attempting to bring a loaded weapon onto the floor of the House of Representatives. More info on the campaign– heathermizeur.com

And finally, some events for your calendar. Starting Monday and lasting for 7 days, you can snag the recipes for some of your favorite soups from some of your favorite area restaurants and chefs. It is the 15th annual Heritage Baptist Church’s SOUPer Bowl. Usually it is in person and features real soup; but this year—COVID. So they are sharing their recipes all week on their Facebook page — Heritage Annapolis and since it is a fundraiser all proceeds go to the Light House. You can make contributions at HeritageLoves.com/onlinegiving

And this is not until Valentine’s Day, but I know it will sell out VERY fast. The Annapolis Town Center is putting some romance on the big screen in their drive thru. It was a a sell-out at Halloween and will be again this time. $75 gets you in for a 530 showing of Casablanca–where I will be… or an 830 showing of La La Land on Saturday, February 13th. The price of admission also gets you a gift certificate to a Town Center restaurant, two mini bottles of champagne and a rose! Boom I saved Valentines Day for the guys! Tickets at VisitATC.com

OK that wraps up the news for us today. As always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family and colleagues know about us. It really helps!

A quick thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services up in Millersville and to the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company.

And just like every other day, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. He says snow is on the way! And as it is Friday, so I will simply say have a great weekend, be safe, wash your hands and we’ll see you on Monday! Now, hang tight, George and the rest is coming up in just one minute!

