August 27, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Masks Required In MD Schools. Cash For Schools. Air Senegal News.

Today…The State Board of Education has voted to mandate masks in public schools. Air Senegal is coming to BWI with two flights a week. The Annapolis Town Center and the community came through with school supplies at the recent Cars & Kids. K&B True Value Hardware, Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits, and Soul are teaming up and matching donations to local schools in the Cash for Schools program–$25K up for grabs. And a peek into our Local Business Spotlight this weekend!

And George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report! Please be sure to download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, August 27th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Aha… I got out of doing the weather today. While George is still technically on vacation, the weather is in his blood, and there’s a potential hurricane Ida brewing, so he is back a day early–so stay tuned for that. Hey, well here we are–it’s Friday. We made it another week and the weekend is here so let’s get into it, shall we?

Well, as I thought, the Anne Arundel County Board of Education meeting on September 1 is moot. And by the way, the word is moot..m o o t…not mute…don’t be that guy. Anyhow, the State Board of Education voted to mandate masks in schools this year. Now, this only applies to public schools and goes against the Governor who said it should be the decision of local school boards. There are some caveats, however. First, it must be approved by the General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive, and Legislative Review –which is not really a problem since a–they like things that go against Hogan, and b–most of the members have expressed support of a mask mandate in schools. Also, the mandate will only be effective for 180 days which starts ticking ten days after the committee receives the mandate. Assuming a September 1 start, that takes it to February 28 of 2022; however, the board can take it up during their normal process and extend it if needed. I am not sure what recourse the anti-mask crowd has, but if history is any indicator, I suspect a suit or two will. be filed in the coming days to try to block this. Stay tuned.

The rest of our news today is business news. If you are looking to fly to Senegal. the Ivory Coast, Mali, Guinea, Gambia, Mauritania, or Sierra Leone–you are in luck. Air Senegal will be flying two one-stop round trip flights from BWI to Dakar per week. The stop is at JFK. They were originally set to go to Dulles but Dulles is about the same distance from DC as BWI and the airline said that the majority of the West African Diaspora resides closer to BWI.

A few weeks ago we told you about Cars & Kids at the Annapolis Town Center. It was a family fun day combined with a car show and a bit of community support as they always do. This time they were collecting school supplies to be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Annapolis and Anne Arundel and the community came through. More than 500 people attended and they literally filled a small school bus with supplies! Well done Annapolis. And here’s a bit of a scoop for you. 24 Fitness went belly up and bailed on the Town Center. There’s a new gym coming… I thought it might be Brick Bodies but we have confirmed that it is Life Time will be taking over and they bill themselves as a “luxury athletic country club”. Other area locations are Columbia, Gaithersburg, Rockville, and Reston. Looks like prices range from $120 to $200 a month.

And as we wrap up and are talking about going back to school–make it a point to go to K&B True Value Hardware in Annapolis before October 31st. They are doing their annual cash for schools fund drive for the PTAs at all area schools. They have partnered up with Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits and Soul– a great restaurant if I say so myself, for some matching funds that could net the schools $25,000 or more. When you buy something, they will ask if you would like to make a donation and to what school. They…K&B, Bay Ridge, and Soul… will match up to $12,500. And new this year, you can simply make a donation if you like..that way your donation gets twice the bang for the buck! Remember this goes through the end of October and the funds are put to great use by the schools’ PTAs.

OK so that’s it for the news today, but I want to remind you that coming up tomorrow for the Local Business Spotlight– Pat May (perhaps the shortest name possible) from a new startup in Annapolis called Propa. And next week, Scout and Molly Boutique over in the Town Center! Plus, I have a few more bonus pods to drop as well. Lot’s of good stuff coming up!

It’s Friday, not a whole lot happening this weekend, so I will take this time to just say have a great weekend, stay safe, wash those hands, be kind to people and we’ll see you on Monday! Now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is BACK with your locally forecast weather report. All that in just a bit.

