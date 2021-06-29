Graduate Hotel Guest Killed by Stray Gunfire in Annapolis

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that left a woman dead as she sat on the patio at the Graduate Hotel in the 100 block of West Street.

On June 29th at 12:21 a.m. officers responded to the 100 block of West Street for a report of a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers arrived and located an adult female victim. Officers and emergency medical services personnel attempted life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending confirmation that the extended family has been notified.

We have learned that the victim is the mother of a Midshipman at the US Naval Academy who was to report for Induction Day today or tomorrow.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the victim was sitting on a patio area at a hotel and was not the intended target. At this time in the investigation, it is believed that the shots were fired on Pleasant Street and traveled a distance shooting the victim.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley issued the following statement:

There is no circumstance where this can be tolerated. My sympathies go out to the family. We are focused on getting guns off the street but it only takes one criminal with a gun for the results to be tragic. This was a horrific outcome for the kind of everyday gun violence that many cities across America see. Annapolis is sadly not immune. We have deployed our crisis intervention team to assist the victim’s family. Police Chief Jackson is updating me regularly on the status and every resource is being deployed to solve this case. The perpetrator will be found and held to account.

This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

This is the third reported homicide for Annapolis in 2021.

