New Student School Board Member, Bunmi Omisore, to be Sworn In on July 1

Bunmi Omisore, a rising senior at Arundel High School, will be sworn in as the 48th Student Member of the Board of Education of Anne Arundel County (SMOB) during a ceremony at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in the Board Room at the Carol S. Parham Building, located at 2644 Riva Road in Annapolis.

Bunmi will succeed Drake Smith, a Meade High School graduate whose term ends on June 30, 2021. Anne Arundel County’s student member of the Board is the only one in the nation serving on a local school board who has full voting rights.

Bunmi, a first-generation American whose parents emigrated from Nigeria, is the first Arundel High School student to serve as the SMOB in 17 years. She will take part in the Board’s first meeting of the 2021-2022 school year on July 7, 2021.

The ceremony is open to the public with the only limitation being available space in the Board Room. Those attending should consider their own health as well as the health of others when deciding whether or not to wear a mask.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on AACPS’ YouTube channel, www.aacps.org/youtube, and on AACPS-TV, which can be found on Channel 96 on Comcast and Broadstripe, and Channel 36 on Verizon. High definition broadcasts can be seen on Channel 996 on Comcast, Channel 496 on Broadstripe, and Channel 1961 on Verizon.

Source : AACPS

