Man charged with dragging dog behind car to “discipline” dog, drugs also seized

On July 14, 2018 at approximately 8:55 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Charles Road in Linthicum Heights for a citizen’s complaint of animal abuse. The citizen reported they observed the suspect dragging a dog behind his vehicle. When the citizen confronted the suspect, a verbal argument ensued and the suspect stated he was disciplining the dog for escaping from his yard. Officers responded to the suspect’s residence and obtained the suspect and suspect’s vehicle information for Animal Control’s investigation.

On July 16, 2018, Northern District Detectives and Animal Control Officers responded to the suspect’s residence where they located the suspect and the dog. Officers observed that the dog appeared to be limping and had blood on its right front paw pad. Animal Control Officers took custody of the dog, transported it to a veterinarian for care, and applied for an arrest warrant for the suspect.

On July 17, 2018 at approximately 11:35 p.m., a district court commissioner issued an arrest warrant charging the suspect with four counts of animal cruelty. On July 18, 2018 at approximately 1:00 a.m. officers responded to the suspect’s residence and placed him under arrest and served his arrest warrants. Search incident to arrest the suspect was found to be in possession of a small amount of suspected cocaine, 68 Oxycodone pills, 15 morphine pills, and 12 Endocet pills.

Suspect/arrested:

Herbert Carl Sensibaugh | 53 | 200 block of Charles Road | Linthicum Heights, Maryland 21090

Related

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB