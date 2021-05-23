THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Michael Lancaster Tops Herndon in 3 Hours 41 Minutes

| May 23, 2021, 09:38 AM

Michael Lancaster, of Signal Mountain, TN topped the Herndon Monument at the United States Naval Academy this afternoon.   The time was nearly record-setting at 3:41.00. However, the class of ’98 still remains the slowest to scale the lard-coated obelisk.

Today’s Herndon was very different from years past. In 2020, it was canceled due to COVID and this year spectators were not allowed.  But as they say, a photo tells a thousand words.

All photos: ©2021 Noreen Frenaye

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»