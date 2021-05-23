Michael Lancaster Tops Herndon in 3 Hours 41 Minutes

Michael Lancaster, of Signal Mountain, TN topped the Herndon Monument at the United States Naval Academy this afternoon. The time was nearly record-setting at 3:41.00. However, the class of ’98 still remains the slowest to scale the lard-coated obelisk.

Today’s Herndon was very different from years past. In 2020, it was canceled due to COVID and this year spectators were not allowed. But as they say, a photo tells a thousand words.

All photos: ©2021 Noreen Frenaye

