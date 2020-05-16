Motorcyclist killed in Glen Burnie crash

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating an accident where a Glen Burnie man was killed after his motorcycle crashed into a vehicle that was making a left-hand turn.

On May 15, 2020 at approximately 9:20 pm, officers responded to the area of Point Pleasant Road and Furnace Branch Road for reports of a motor vehicle collision. According to a preliminary investigation, a Ford Taurus traveling eastbound on Point Pleasant Road was attempting to turn left into the 7-Eleven convenience store, when it was struck by a Suzuki motorcycle traveling westbound.

The motorcyclist, Larry Leroy Vanmeter III, 29, of Glen Burnie, was transported to Baltimore Washington Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Ford Taurus, Yavonne Lynne Stewart, 49, of Crownsville along with her passenger (identified only as a Severna Park resident) and a 13-year old minor were not injured in the collision and remained on scene.

At this time, the primary cause of the crash appears to be the driver of the motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed with no lights activated. Additionally, alcohol on the part of the motorcyclist may have been a contributing factor in the collision, which remains under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.

