Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge
--> <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
“Nationals October 2019

Motorcyclist killed in Glen Burnie crash

| May 16, 2020, 04:17 PM

Rams Head

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating an accident where a Glen Burnie man was killed after his motorcycle crashed into a vehicle that was making a left-hand turn.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

On May 15, 2020 at approximately 9:20 pm, officers responded to the area of Point Pleasant Road and Furnace Branch Road for reports of a motor vehicle collision. According to a preliminary investigation, a Ford Taurus traveling eastbound on Point Pleasant Road was attempting to turn left into the 7-Eleven convenience store, when it was struck by a Suzuki motorcycle traveling westbound.

The motorcyclist, Larry Leroy Vanmeter III, 29, of Glen Burnie, was transported to Baltimore Washington Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Ford Taurus, Yavonne Lynne Stewart, 49, of Crownsville along with her passenger (identified only as a Severna Park resident) and a 13-year old minor were not injured in the collision and remained on scene.

At this time, the primary cause of the crash appears to be the driver of the motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed with no lights activated. Additionally, alcohol on the part of the motorcyclist may have been a contributing factor in the collision, which remains under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.

Rams Head

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here