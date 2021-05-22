THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Reminder, Annapolis Will Have Memorial Day Parade, Offices Closed

| May 22, 2021, 04:43 PM

The City of Annapolis will not hold a Memorial Day Parade due to the need for planning and the uncertainty around reopening due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Memorial Day takes place on Monday, May 31, 2021.

Mayor Gavin Buckley asks that residents take time on Monday to think about those who made the ultimate sacrifice in serving their country. He refers residents to the City’s social media pages (Facebook/Instagram/YoutTube/Twitter) to see a video of the names of the fallen from Annapolis in conflicts throughout the 20th Century.

“We honor the fallen because these are individuals who put selfless service to country above all else,” Mayor Buckley said. “We can all take a lesson from their bravery and heroism in thinking about our own lives and the sacrifices we are willing to make for the greater good.”

In addition to the cancelation of the parade, the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Susan Campbell Park has also been canceled.

City offices are closed on Monday, May 31, 2021.

Refuse collection that would normally occur on Monday will be picked up on Tuesday. Tuesday collection will occur on Wednesday. No metal bulk collection will take place on Wednesday.

On Monday, May 31, Annapolis Transit will operate a Sunday schedule with the Purple Route in operation from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Both the “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center and the Stanton Center will be closed in observance of Memorial Day.

