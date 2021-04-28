THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
New Private Charter Sailboat Sets Sail in Annapolis

April 28, 2021, 10:19 AM

Seas the Bay Sailing has announced they will be offering private sailing cruises in and around Annapolis on the 54-foot sailing yacht, Southerly .  Starting June 1, 2021, Seas the Bay Sailing will be offering three-hour luxury private afternoon and sunset charters aboard the 54-foot Irwin sailing yacht.  Owned and operated by husband and wife team of Chris Bell and Susan Rosapepe, Seas the Bay Sailing offers intimate sailing experiences for up to six people.  Guests will cruise the Annapolis shoreline and the Severn River while enjoying gourmet appetizers and fine wine or champagne.  Specialty cruises are also available by request.

Seas the Bay Sailing is the brainchild of Susan, an avid traveler and also the owner of a tour company specializing in trips to Italy, and Chris a passionate sailor with a love of the Bay.  With all international travel restricted and with no idea when it would be allowed, Susan and Chris decided it was time to combine both their talents, and in that moment Seas the Bay Sailing was born.

“Being able to combine my love of hospitality and of sailing into Seas the Bay Sailing is a dream come true.  I believe everyone deserves to be treated like a VIP and I look forward to providing that experience here on the Chesapeake Bay,” said Rosapepe.

To book a charter, learn about Seas the Bay Sailing’s cruise schedule, and stay up-to-date on specialty sails, go to Seasthebaysailing.com. You can also follow Seas the Bay Sailing on Facebook and Instagram at @seasthebaysailing.

