County Libraries Doing Double Duty as Vaccine Centers

Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) officials have announced that the system completed its third vaccine clinic at a special event outside the Brooklyn Park Library. Clinics have been held at the Busch Annapolis and Brooklyn Park libraries serving 225 people in total from across the county. The events represent the first vaccine clinics at any Maryland library.

“Libraries are trusted community institutions where our staff regularly connect people with accurate information and resources in times of crisis or stress,” said Library CEO Skip Auld. “We are proud to be offering this life-saving service to our community and to support the efforts of county public health officials.”

Clinics were held at the Busch Annapolis Library on March 29 and April 26 and at the Brooklyn Park Library today. Additional clinics are scheduled for Saturday, May 1 at the Severn Library from 10 am-noon, Thursday, May 25 at Discoveries: The Library at the Mall from 10 am to 12:30 pm and Tuesday, May 25 at the Brooklyn Park Library from 1-3 pm. Individuals interested in receiving a vaccine at Saturday’s clinic should call the Severn Library at 410-222-6280.

AACPL provides, at select locations, a number of non-traditional library services including access to a social worker and food distributions. Library staff routinely help people access government benefits, find jobs and help those in crisis find shelter or treatment. Workers have been providing assistance helping residents find vaccine appointments as well.

“I’m so proud of the work our staff is doing every day to help build stronger and healthier communities,” Auld said.

