THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

On May 9th, Treat Mom to a Chesapeake Bay Cruise for Her Special Day!

| April 28, 2021, 08:39 AM

Treat the moms in your life to a lovely cruise this Mother’s Day on the 95-foot luxury yacht, Catherine Marie.  This leisurely 90-minute cruise will take you from Annapolis Harbor to see the sites of the City and the Chesapeake Bay by water. There will be live music, charcuterie boxes, and a signature drink, The Momosa.

The Catherine Marie has three decks. The first and second decks are enclosed and climate-controlled for cruising comfort, while the spacious top deck offers some of the best views on the Chesapeake Bay. Tables will be assigned on her lower two decks. As the weather allows, check out the scenery from her third deck.

Each table comes with a charcuterie box by Vintage Views Bar. Filled with artisanal cheese, cured meats, fresh fruits, roasted nuts, gourmet crackers, chocolates and other assorted treats, there’s a little something for everyone. Each charcuterie box serves two.

Enjoy Mom’s signature drink, The Momosa while listening to the live performance by Chris Button, solo acoustic guitarist and vocalist.

Additional cocktails, takeaway charcuterie boxes, and desserts will be available for purchase.

Details and reservations!

  • Sunday May 9th, 2021 2:00pm-3:30pm
    • Table for 2 and one charcuterie box – $150
    • Table for 4 and two charcuterie boxes – $300
    • Table for 6 and three charcuterie boxes – $450

For reservations, CruisesOnTheBay.com but you must make your reservation by May 3rd

Severn Bank

Category: Boating, Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«