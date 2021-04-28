On May 9th, Treat Mom to a Chesapeake Bay Cruise for Her Special Day!

Treat the moms in your life to a lovely cruise this Mother’s Day on the 95-foot luxury yacht, Catherine Marie. This leisurely 90-minute cruise will take you from Annapolis Harbor to see the sites of the City and the Chesapeake Bay by water. There will be live music, charcuterie boxes, and a signature drink, The Momosa.

The Catherine Marie has three decks. The first and second decks are enclosed and climate-controlled for cruising comfort, while the spacious top deck offers some of the best views on the Chesapeake Bay. Tables will be assigned on her lower two decks. As the weather allows, check out the scenery from her third deck.

Each table comes with a charcuterie box by Vintage Views Bar. Filled with artisanal cheese, cured meats, fresh fruits, roasted nuts, gourmet crackers, chocolates and other assorted treats, there’s a little something for everyone. Each charcuterie box serves two.

Enjoy Mom’s signature drink, The Momosa while listening to the live performance by Chris Button, solo acoustic guitarist and vocalist.

Additional cocktails, takeaway charcuterie boxes, and desserts will be available for purchase.

Details and reservations!

Sunday May 9th, 2021 2:00pm-3:30pm Table for 2 and one charcuterie box – $150 Table for 4 and two charcuterie boxes – $300 Table for 6 and three charcuterie boxes – $450



For reservations, CruisesOnTheBay.com but you must make your reservation by May 3rd

