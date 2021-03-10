Chesapeake Life Center Announces Virtual Grief Support Schedule for Spring  

Chesapeake Life Center offers a variety of grief support programs and workshops in person and via telehealth platform. The following are support groups that will meet virtually through Zoom for Healthcare through June.

SoulCollage Grief Support Group has participants create a series of collages to commemorate lost loved ones and to visually journal the grief process. The group will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on the first Monday of the month, April 5, May 3 and June 7.

Loss of Life Partner/Spouse Monthly Morning Group is for individuals grieving the death of a spouse or life partner. It will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, April 21, May 19 and June 16.

Parent/Parental-Figure Loss Monthly Support Group is a monthly drop-in group that is open to adults grieving the death of a parent or parental figure. It will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of the month, April 28, May 26 and June 23.

Six-Week General Grief Support Group is a facilitated six-week support group offering attendees an opportunity to explore grief themes and share strategies for navigating loss in a community of trust. It will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, April 6 to May 11. A six-week commitment is required.

One group that will be meeting virtually and in-person simultaneously is the Child Loss Support Group. This group is for parents who have experienced the death of a child of any age or circumstance. The group will meet on the John & Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, Maryland, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month, April 7, May 5 and June 2.

Per Center for Disease Control guidelines, the number of people who will be allowed to participate in programs in person is limited to six to allow for physical distancing. Face masks must be worn at all times. Acknowledging that not everyone has access to this technology or may not be comfortable with it, the center suggests people call or email the office and grief professionals will work with individuals to help them find other appropriate resources if needed. Registration is required for all groups and can be completed by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing [email protected]. For details on telehealth bereavement services, visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/clc-covid-19. Visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/events for a complete listing of in-person and virtual groups and workshops for adults and children.

