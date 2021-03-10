Hiring a Private Jet? Here’s What You Need to Know

Many benefits come with hiring a private jet. These benefits include freedom of choice to fly to your destination at the convenience of your time. With a private jet, you will even have the freedom to change your destination when you talk to your pilot. You can then decide on your new destination and any stopovers that you need to make. Hiring a private jet also helps you to save time because you avoid the long layovers that you may get when using commercial planes. If you are looking for the fastest way to get to your destination, then you need to consider hiring a private jet that will plan a convenient trip for you.

It is hard to sleep peacefully on a commercial plane because the seats are uncomfortable and stiff, and there is noise, commotion, and light that you cannot control. You can however avoid all these problems by hiring a private jet that has comfortable seats that you can recline. Some private jets also have beds on board where you can sleep comfortably. A private jet will also allow you to carry more luggage and you can even carry your beloved pet on board.

Ready to take the plunge? Here are the things that you should know when hiring a private jet.

1. There Is a Variety of Private Jets that You Can Choose From

There are different types of private jets that you can hire. They include the very light jets (VLJ), the mid-size jets, and the business jets. The very light jets are the smallest jets that carry less than four passengers and are suitable for traveling over short distances. If you are traveling for a longer distance, you can take the midsize jet that can do uninterrupted flights for more than a few hours.

Business jets on the other hand are jets that are meant for luxury and they have luxurious facilities like showers and cocktail bars. You can choose from a wide variety of these jets depending on your specific needs. Private jets are especially popular in Chicago because of the many business titans and entertainers who live in the Windy City. And, Chicago is also a favorite travel destination. Therefore, chartering a flight from Chicago is relatively easy and convenient. However, to get the best experience on your private jet trip, it is important that you hire the right private jet broker.

2. It Is Important to Book Your Flight Early

While private jets help to avoid the inconveniences that come with commercial flights, you still need to book these flights early enough. Private jets have flexible booking times but it is always advisable to book a private jet early enough so that you avoid last-minute inconveniences. Booking early also allows you to customize the services that you want the private jet company to provide for you. You should book your flight a minimum of two weeks before the day you plan to travel so that the pilot can have enough time to prepare for your flight.

3. The Cost of Hiring a Private Jet Depends on the Duration of Your Travel

The amount of money that you pay for your private jet flight depends on a couple of things. For instance, the longer your travel duration and the farther your destination, the more the trip is likely to cost more. The cost of taking a private jet also depends on the type of private jet that you hire and the number of people that you will be traveling with. If you want extra services while on board, you may end up paying even more for your trip.

4. The Private Fliers Etiquette

Traveling by a private jet requires some standards and behavior and this is different from commercial flights. For instance, it is considered good etiquette to tip your pilot after they give you a good trip to show gratitude. It is also important to be on time even if you will be traveling alone because the pilot and the crew will have dedicated their time to serve you.

5. Do a Background Check on the Private Jet Company

Before hiring a private jet, it is important to ensure that they are FAA-certified and that the pilot and crew are qualified for the job. It is also important to inquire about the safety measures that this operator uses and how they can guarantee your security when using their jet. Check out whether the jet is insured and whether you will be covered by the insurance. You can learn about the customer service that the jet offers by looking at the customer reviews and ratings.

In summary, hiring a private jet is a convenient way of traveling that saves you on time and the inconveniences of using commercial planes. Your travel schedule will be more flexible when using a private jet and you can customize the services that you get from the private jet company on your flight. There are different types of jets that you can choose from at different costs and it is always important to book your flight early and have private flier etiquette.

