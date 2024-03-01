Another Victim Robbed at Gunpoint at Same Bank of America Branch

Anne Arundel County is witnessing an alarming trend of robberies of citizens at banks, with the latest incident occurring at the Bank of America parking lot on Forest Drive in Annapolis. On March 1, 2024, at around 12:05 p.m., an 80-year-old woman fell victim to an armed robbery just as she was leaving the bank.

According to the police report, the elderly woman was holding an envelope when two male suspects approached her. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the money. The victim, complying with the demands, handed over her envelope, and the suspects subsequently fled the scene in a black Jeep SUV. Fortunately, the victim did not sustain any injuries during the ordeal.

The suspects are described as two thin black males, one approximately 6’2″ and the other around 5’9″, both dressed in all-black clothing. The Anne Arundel County Police are actively investigating the case and urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-222-1960, or for those wishing to remain anonymous, at 410-222-4700.

This type of robbery is becoming more frequent across the county in the past two years. On February 23rd, a 23-year old man was robbed in the same manner by a single suspect described as a Black male, 6’0”, skinny, wearing all-black clothing, a dark-colored knit cap, and a black ski mask.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

