Annapolis Restaurant Week
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Watermark Inspires the Next Generation with Its Women of Achievement Walking Tour

| February 27, 2021, 04:42 PM

In honor of Women’s History Month this March, Annapolis Tours℠ by Watermark® is offering its Women of Achievement two-hour walking tour on Saturday March 13th. Your suffragist-clad guide will lead you for a stroll through the Annapolis Historic District and share stories of notable female Marylanders, including Harriet Tubman and Barbara Mikulski.

“Learning about these impressive, brave, women leaders makes me grateful for their unwavering efforts.In the face of plenty of obstacles, they opened doors and paved the way for us, our daughters, and our granddaughters,” said Watermark President Debbie Gosselin.

Content Continues Below

Liquified Creative

“To inspire the next generation with these trailblazing women’s accomplishments, Watermark is offering a complimentary ticket to each child with an accompanying adult,” Gosselin said.

The Women of Achievement walking tour will take place from 10:30am to 12:30pm Saturday March 13th, starting at Market House Park, 25 Market Space, Annapolis, MD 21401.

Tickets are $20/adult and $5/child (ages 3-11). One complimentary child’s ticket is available with the purchase of an adult ticket. For reservations, please visit: AnnapolisTours.com/Women-of- Achievement/.

Severn Bank

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«