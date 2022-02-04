4 Amazing Things to Do in Annapolis in March

Next month, winter will already be ending and the time will come when nature begins to wake up from sleep, and all people begin to get rid of the winter blues, as the streets outside the window begin to fill with colors. This means that it’s time to get out of your warm homes towards many interesting events and places.

However, if you didn’t have a vacation in your plans, then you can also have a great time in Annapolis. We will present to you the most interesting events that will take place in the city in March.

Annapolis Oyster Fest

Starting from March 6, for two weeks, a fest will be held in the restaurants of the city, during which you can enjoy dishes with oysters that are caught by local fishermen. In addition, fans of foamy drinks will be able to try a huge amount of craft beer, which will be presented on the restaurant menu.

On the menu of restaurants, you will find many different oyster dishes, which will differ in various ways of preparation. This is a great way to have a good time with your colleagues, family or friends. In addition, you can order home delivery, take away or spend an evening in a restaurant.

Everyone can try their luck and win 10 oysters. All you have to do is capture yourself enjoying your dinner, then post it on Instagram or Facebook and add a hashtag with the name of the festival.

African American Heritage Tour

In March, everyone will be able to go on a tour to learn more about the contribution that African Americans have made to the life of the city and state. You can sign up for a tour on March 12, where your exciting journey will begin and you will gain new knowledge about your city, the people who lived here, and much more.

The beginning of the educational tour will take place at the dock, where, more than 300 years ago, the first ships with slaves moored, whose labor was later widely used. You will learn a lot about the places that surround you. During the tour, you will get to know the story of the first African-American judge who served on the Supreme Court.

2022 Annapolis Restaurant Week

Starting March 20, for a week, you will be able to arrange a gastronomic tour of local restaurants, which will offer each visitor the opportunity to buy breakfast, lunch, and dinner at fixed prices. Each set will consist of two to three courses, so this is a great opportunity to have a get-together with family or friends, and also not spend a fortune on it. In addition, some establishments will offer special bonuses, which you can find out about later.

Scandalous Annapolis

We offer you an excellent opportunity to have fun and amusing time in the fresh air, as well as hear funny stories about what happened in the city during the colonial period. During this tour, you will have a great time, because you will not need to take in a lot of serious information, but rather you will have fun and laugh heartily at the stories that happened at that time.

The guide will dress up as a servant who will tell you what happened behind the doors of the nobles of the city. Be prepared for lewd and scandalous anecdotes, delightful tales of confrontations, murders, as well as political scandals that took place in the city during that period.

Conclusion

It is not necessary to go abroad to have fun. Annapolis will host numerous events in March that you will want to attend with your colleagues, friends, and family as well. In March, you can go on educational tours and excursions, as well as take a gastronomic tour of local establishments that will offer amazing fresh oysters, as well as many dishes at fixed prices.

