Chesapeake Life Center announces virtual grief support schedule

Chesapeake Life Center will continue many of its grief support programs via a telehealth platform, Zoom for Healthcare, through December. The center has scheduled some of its groups for in-person meetings. Per Center for Disease Control guidelines, these are limited to six people per group to allow for physical distancing and face masks must be worn at all times. Visit hospicechesapeake.org/events for a complete listing of in-person and virtual groups and workshops.

One group that will be meeting both in-person and virtually is the Child Loss Support Group. This group is for parents who have experienced the death of a child of any age or circumstance. The group will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month, Oct. 7, Nov. 4, and Dec. 2 online and, for a limited number of participants, in-person on the John & Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, Maryland.

Content Continues Below

The following groups will only be meeting online:

Loss of Life Partner/Spouse Monthly Morning Group is for individuals grieving the death of a spouse or life partner. It will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, Oct. 21, Nov. 18, and Dec. 16.

is for individuals grieving the death of a spouse or life partner. It will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, Oct. 21, Nov. 18, and Dec. 16. Parent/Parental-Figure Loss Monthly Support Group is a monthly drop-in group that is open to adults grieving the death of a parent or parental figure. It will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Oct. 28, Nov. 25, and Dec. 23.

is a monthly drop-in group that is open to adults grieving the death of a parent or parental figure. It will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Oct. 28, Nov. 25, and Dec. 23. SoulCollage Grief Support Group has participants create a series of collages to commemorate lost loved ones and to visually journal the grief process. The group will meet from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 5, Nov. 2 and Dec. 7. The cost to participate is $10.

Acknowledging that not everyone has access to this technology or may not be comfortable with it, the center suggests people call or email the office and grief professionals will work with individuals to help them find appropriate resources. Registration is required for all groups and can be completed by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing [email protected]. For details on telehealth bereavement services, visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/clc-covid-19.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS