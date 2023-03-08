Daily News Brief | March 8, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Another reported shooting in Annapolis that the police say was not a shooting at all. There’s a new radio station launching on April 2nd in Annapolis–CRAB Radio! The Ravens and Lamar Jackson could not come to terms with a contract so Lamar Jackson is now free to move about the country and if he gets an offer, the Ravens have to match it! The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park clued me in that tomorrow is National Crab Meat Day and Fox 45 was there to film a segment! And gambling.com says Maryland is the 12th most likely state to turn vegan–not me! Of course, we also have some pod news for you as well!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all the fantastic live music we have in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, March 8th 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

We are rocking and rolling on the Annapolis Film Festival podcasts now…dropped the general one yesterday and some film-specific ones will be coming up in the next week or so. I am getting excited! Anyhow, let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

This is an update to the story we mentioned yesterday about a shooting on Ben’s Drive. While it was dispatched as a shooting and the alert said 1 victim was transported, the Annapolis Police are saying that when they arrived, there was no shooting and witnesses said there was a fight. They checked the hospitals and found no one with gunshot wounds or injuries consistent with a fight. They said they went door to door interviewing residents, and no one heard any shots. This is the second reported shooting in two days that the Annapolis Police have responded to that turned out to be something else. Strange.

CRAB Radio. Are you familiar with it? Well, on April 2nd, you will be! CRAB is Community Radio for the Arts and the Bay. This is the new Maryland Hall radio station that will begin broadcasting at ArtFest. They will be programming local music and arts and offer a platform to elevate local voices. With the demise of WRNR and WNAV sort of in limbo, this is the only station in Annapolis. But, and there is always a but, it is a low-powered station, so reception outside of the City will be spotty, to give you an idea, WRNR was 6,000 watts, WNAV was 5,000 watts in the day, and 1,000 at night. CRAB radio will be 57 watts. But tune into FM 104.7.

Well, the Ravens and Lamar Jackson could not come to terms, and the Ravens slapped a non-exclusive franchise tag on him. That means he is not entirely a free agent, but he can shop himself to other teams. If he gets an offer, the Ravens have to match it in 5 days or let him walk and they get two first-round draft picks. In a statement, the Ravens said they will continue to negotiate toward a fair deal for Lamar and the Ravens and that their goal is to have Jackson leading the team for many years to come. We shall see!

Well, Thursday is a holiday apparently. It is National Crab Meat Day–or so the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park told me. And Fox 45 was there recording a segment to air tomorrow, And they didn’t say it, but you probably ought to go out to your favorite local crabby place and get some on Thursday and make it a celebration!

I am really starting to look forward to the silly studies all these sports gambling sites put out. Today’s stupid poll comes from gambling.com and they say that Maryland is the 12th most likely state to go vegan. Hawaii, Oregon, and California are the top three. Apparently, Marylanders are googling vegan versus meat savings a lot. And we have a significant number of vegan restaurants and vegan meet-up groups. They did not list all 50-state rankings, but I bet Nebraska and Montana are dead last!

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news! Pod news..up this weekend for the Local Business Spotlight I need to change it up a little bit and we’re speaking with Kathy Swekel from Annapolis Opera and I got a whole new insight into the art form! We’ll slide Save Our Trees to the following! And you might see a bonus pod for the film fest a bit later today too. Or maybe tomorrow!

Alright, let’s put this puppy to bed with a quick thank you to you. And also to our sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and Alpha Engineering!

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And we do have Bridgett here as well..also known as Beepr Buzz, with all your music news in Annapolis After Dark. Did anyone run into her this past weekend? She was hob-nobbing with all who’s-who of the Annapolis music scene. All that in just a bit, so hang tight!

