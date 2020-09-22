--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
DEADLINE SOON: Rotary accepting grant applications for proceeds of crab feast

| September 22, 2020, 01:19 PM

Funds from the Annapolis Rotary Club’s annual Crab Feast, held this year as Rotary Crabs To Go, are available to Annapolis-area charitable organizations serving the community. The deadline for receipt of applications is Saturday, October 10, 2020. 

Nonprofit organizations located in zip codes 21401, 21402, 21403, 21405, 21409, 21012, 21032, 21035 and 21037 will be considered for grants. Applications from organizations outside of the specified zip codes will not be considered. Applications must be submitted online through the Club’s website: www.annapolisrotary.org. 

Applicants must be tax exempt 501(c)3 organizations (or equivalent) and must attach their IRS determination letter to their application. 

To learn more about the Rotary Club of Annapolis or to attend a meeting, please contact Liesel Schoplerat  [email protected]. 

