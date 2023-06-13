How To Choose The Right Ski Resort For Your Family Vacation

Skiing is a great way to enjoy the winter weather with your family. However, choosing the right ski resort can be overwhelming, as many options are available now. To help you make an informed decision, Nicholas Broms, Portland, Oregon, shares a list of things to consider when selecting the right ski resort for your family vacation.

1. Location

When it comes to skiing, location is critical. The closer a resort is to your home, the easier it will be to get there and back. You should also consider whether it is conveniently located near other attractions. For example, a ski resort near a big city may provide plenty of off-piste options. In contrast, a resort in a remote location might offer better skiing conditions.

2. Terrain

Ski resorts come in all shapes and sizes and have different terrains. When picking a ski resort, you should consider the level of skiing your family is comfortable with. Some resorts cater primarily to beginners, while others have more challenging terrains for advanced skiers. Additionally, consider if you want a resort with more expansive slopes or narrow ones, as this can affect the ease of skiing.

3. Amenities

Ski resorts offer a lot of amenities to make your stay more comfortable. Some ski resorts have on-site dining options, spa facilities, or a boutique shopping experience. Ensure your resort has the amenities your family will appreciate- a kid’s club or a heated pool.

4. Accommodations

Ski resorts offer various types of accommodation, from hotel-style rooms to private chalets. The kind of accommodation you choose can set the tone for your entire vacation. Consider if you want to be surrounded by luxury or prefer something more rustic. Determine what amenities and services you need your accommodation to have, be it Wi-Fi, family rooms, or a hot tub.

5. Price

Skiing can be expensive, particularly if you have a big family. It’s crucial to find a ski resort that fits your budget. Some alternatives, such as lift tickets or rental equipment, may have hidden costs. Look into packages that will include all the services you need for your vacation.

6. Season Length

Different ski resorts have different seasonal lengths. Some will open their slopes before Thanksgiving and stay open until April. Others have a shorter ski season. Consider the size of your family vacation and determine if the resort’s season length will suit your needs.

7. Child-Friendly Facilities

Traveling with children requires careful consideration of their needs. Make sure to inquire about the resort’s child-friendly policies. Look for alternative facilities specifically designed for children, such as ski schools, nurseries, and activity centers. Finding an alternative that will enable your children to enjoy the skiing experience safely and comfortably is essential.

8. Ski Lessons

If your family members have never skied before, taking lessons is essential. Look for resorts offering kid-friendly ski lessons. A well-structured lesson program will have knowledgeable instructors who can teach your children the proper techniques, keeping them safe and ensuring they enjoy the skiing experience to the fullest.

9. Apres-ski Activities

After a long day of skiing, your family may want to relax. Ensure your chosen ski resort has activities catering to your family’s interests. Some ski resorts offer opportunities for excursions such as snowmobiling, ice-skating, and sleigh rides. There are also less active options, such as bowling, movie nights, or indoor pools.

10. Snow Conditions

Lastly, snow conditions should always be considered when choosing a ski resort. Look for alternatives with reliable snow records and provide artificial snow when needed. They should provide well-groomed tracks and safe skiing slopes.

Final Thoughts

Finding the right ski resort for your family vacation requires thoughtful consideration. Nicholas Broms, Portland, Oregon, recommends choosing a resort with a convenient location and terrain suitable to your family’s skiing level. Also, select a resort with amenities and accommodations catering to your family’s needs. Remember the season’s price and length, child-friendly facilities, ski lessons, apres-ski activities, and snow conditions. Use these tips to your advantage and find the perfect ski resort for your family’s ski vacation.

