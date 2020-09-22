--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Rams Head on Stage Grand Re-opening this Friday with Dublin 5 LIVE!!

| September 22, 2020, 04:24 PM

Annapolis’ favorite Irish rockers will have the honor of playing the first show at the Grand Re-Opening of Rams Head On Stage this Friday night.

After being dark for more than six months due to COVID-19, the Rams Head On Stage is set to re-open and the first live show will be on Friday night at 7:30pm.  Tickets will go on sale Friday morning right here!

Things will be a bit different as COVID restrictions are still in place. The capacity will be limited to 100 people and social distancing will be enforced.

Be sure to check out their calendar for upcoming live and streamed shows.

Who is ready for some great live music and comedy at Rams Head On Stage?  Finally! Welcome back!

