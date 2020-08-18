--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Free virtual caregiver workshop offered by Departmen of Aging

| August 18, 2020, 01:26 PM

The Department of Aging and Disabilities is pleased to announce an upcoming virtual Caregiver Educational Workshop.

Mary Chaput will present “Discover the Programs” on September 10, 2020 at 7:00 pm via the Zoom platform. Join us as we discuss the number of resources provided by the Anne Arundel County’s Department of Aging and Disabilities for older adults, individuals with disabilities, and caregivers.

Register for this workshop online at www.aacounty.org/aging or call 410-222-4339.

This workshop is presented at no cost to the public by the National Family Caregiver Support Program of the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities.

Anyone needing accommodations must contact Mary Chaput at 410-222-4339, or by e-mail at [email protected].  TTY users, please call via Maryland Relay 7-1-1.  All materials are available in an alternative format upon request.

«