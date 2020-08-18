Bowie Baysox to host another mega chicken truckload sale

The Bowie Baysox have a truckload of great Mountaire Farms Chicken on the way and it’s on sale! If you missed the sale last month at Homestead Gardens, here’s your second chance. Get chicken for the entire summer!

Content Continues Below

Get some chicken for your freezer or make a purchase to donate to the Capital Area Food Bank or the Anne Arundel County Food Bank or the Bowie Interfaith Pantry to help those in our community that are in need during these trying times. If you are choosing to make a donation to one of these organizations, the Baysox will arrange the delivery of the chicken to them, you do not have to pick it up and deliver it yourself.

Pre-Order Your Chicken Here

Pre-Sale runs through Monday, August 24 at 5:00 pm

runs through Monday, August 24 at 5:00 pm All orders to be picked up on Sunday, August 30 at scheduled times between 11:00 am – 3:00 pm.

When ordering online, select a time frame when you will pick up your order at Prince George’s Stadium.

Order pick up will be in a socially distanced “drive thru” manner. Have your order confirmation ready, drive up to a designated location in the stadium parking lot, open your trunk and your order will be placed in your trunk by a Baysox

Staff Member who will be wearing a mask and gloves.

Pick Up times are set between 11 am – 3 pm

If you do not pick up your order on Sunday, August 30 during your designated time, you will forfeit your order and there will be no refund.

If you are making a purchase to be donated to one of the Food Pantries/Banks, please mark that during the ordering process and make any notes you need to in the space provided.

Prices!

40-Pound Case of Frozen Chicken Thighs – $43/case

Each case contains four (4) -10 lb. bags; exact weight heat sealed bags. The superior packaging leads to improved freshness and the ability to open and use just 10 lbs. at a time. Chicken Thighs are the thigh of the chicken leg, just above the drumstick. They have darker (darker than chicken breasts), very tender meat.

Each case contains four (4) -10 lb. bags; exact weight heat sealed bags. The superior packaging leads to improved freshness and the ability to open and use just 10 lbs. at a time. Chicken Thighs are the thigh of the chicken leg, just above the drumstick. They have darker (darker than chicken breasts), very tender meat. 40-Pound Case of Frozen Boneless Chicken Breasts ($43)

A tender and juicy option for boneless breast meat needs. Each case contains four (4) -10 lb. bags; exact weight heat sealed bags. The superior packaging leads to improved freshness and the ability to open and use just 10 lbs. at a time.

Place your order now!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Businesses, COVID, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB