January 8, 2023
Annapolis, US 42 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Live! Casino & Hotel to Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit First Police Accountability Report Available How to Sell Your Share of a Business Why Is It Important To Have High-Risk Credit Card Processing? Annapolis Youth Boxing Program Launching Monday
Local News

First Police Accountability Report Available

The Anne Arundel County Police Accountability Board (PAB) released its first annual report outlining the status of complaints and recommendations to improve the complaint process. 

“We were fortunate to engage a group of diverse stakeholders throughout the PAB recruitment and policy design process,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “I want to thank Jeanette Ortiz and the entire board for working to ensure our policing process remains fair and equitable.”

The annual report discusses the selection and appointment processes; training requirements for members of the Police Accountability Board and the Administrative Charging Committee; and the status of complaints received since the board was seated on July 1, 2022. The report also includes recommendations to improve the complaint review process, including one to amend the State law to require law enforcement agencies to inform the relevant PAB when complaints alleging police misconduct are received from members of the public, while remaining compliant with relevant Maryland Public Information Act provisions and not compromising the integrity of active investigations. 

“I appreciate the opportunity to serve the residents of Anne Arundel County along with my fellow Board members,” said Jeanette Ortiz, Chair of the Anne Arundel County Police Accountability Board. “My hope is that the Board’s recommendations will help to bring about greater accountability in policing and build trust between the community and law enforcement.”

The PAB was established through a state police reform bill, now codified in the Public Safety Code, requiring that counties establish a board to work with county government and law enforcement agencies to improve policing and police accountability. The board would provide policy recommendations through meetings with the public and law enforcement agencies; review disciplinary matters stemming from public complaints, and produce annual reports on the number and status of complaints received. 

Copies of the annual report are available to the public at library locations across the county. Additional information about the Anne Arundel County Police Accountability Board, public meeting schedules and a digital copy of the annual report are available at www.aacounty.org/policeaccountabilityboard.

Previous Article

How to Sell Your Share of a Business

 Next Article

Live! Casino & Hotel to Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

Scout&Mollys_922

Scout&Mollys_922

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ASO_Beethoven

ASO_Beethoven

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB HELOC

AFSB HELOC

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Bay Village

Bay Village

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Annapolis Gives

Annapolis Gives

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu