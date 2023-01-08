First Police Accountability Report Available

The Anne Arundel County Police Accountability Board (PAB) released its first annual report outlining the status of complaints and recommendations to improve the complaint process.

“We were fortunate to engage a group of diverse stakeholders throughout the PAB recruitment and policy design process,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “I want to thank Jeanette Ortiz and the entire board for working to ensure our policing process remains fair and equitable.”

The annual report discusses the selection and appointment processes; training requirements for members of the Police Accountability Board and the Administrative Charging Committee; and the status of complaints received since the board was seated on July 1, 2022. The report also includes recommendations to improve the complaint review process, including one to amend the State law to require law enforcement agencies to inform the relevant PAB when complaints alleging police misconduct are received from members of the public, while remaining compliant with relevant Maryland Public Information Act provisions and not compromising the integrity of active investigations.

“I appreciate the opportunity to serve the residents of Anne Arundel County along with my fellow Board members,” said Jeanette Ortiz, Chair of the Anne Arundel County Police Accountability Board. “My hope is that the Board’s recommendations will help to bring about greater accountability in policing and build trust between the community and law enforcement.”

The PAB was established through a state police reform bill, now codified in the Public Safety Code, requiring that counties establish a board to work with county government and law enforcement agencies to improve policing and police accountability. The board would provide policy recommendations through meetings with the public and law enforcement agencies; review disciplinary matters stemming from public complaints, and produce annual reports on the number and status of complaints received.

Copies of the annual report are available to the public at library locations across the county. Additional information about the Anne Arundel County Police Accountability Board, public meeting schedules and a digital copy of the annual report are available at www.aacounty.org/policeaccountabilityboard.

