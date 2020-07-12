County adds new Watershed Bureau under Department of Public Works umbrella

As part of the County’s Fiscal Year 2021 approved budget, the Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works (DPW) announces the ascension of the Watershed Protection and Restoration Program to its own, independent Bureau, becoming the agency’s fifth Bureau, joining the Bureaus of Highways, Utility Operations, Waste Management Services, and Engineering. The new unit will be known as the Bureau of Watershed Protection and Restoration (BWPR).

The Watershed Protection and Restoration Program has been a part of the Bureau of Engineering since its inception in 2013 with a targeted mission to improve water quality and protect the environment in Anne Arundel County. As the program developed into one of the most effective and prominent environmental restoration units in the state, both County Executive Pittman and DPW Director Chris Phipps recognized it was time to create the Bureau of Watershed Protection and Restoration.

“Our Watershed Protection and Restoration Program is highly acclaimed and viewed as a model across the state,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “By elevating the program to become its own bureau, we are elevating the important work they are doing to restore and protect our creeks, streams, rivers, and ultimately the Chesapeake Bay.”

“Establishing the Bureau of Watershed Protection and Restoration will result in more autonomy and efficiency delivering projects and programs to meet and exceed our regulatory obligations to restore our watersheds,” said Chris Phipps. “This is good news for our communities and good news for our environment.”

Erik Michelsen has been the Administrator for the Program and will continue to lead the new Bureau as Acting Deputy Director. The new bureau will include 41 positions, some consolidated from other units, with an annual operating budget of $16 million and a total capital improvement program of over $387 million.

More information about the Bureau of Watershed Protection and Restoration can be found at www.aarivers.org.

