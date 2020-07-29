--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
“Nationals October 2019

29-year old man identified as Annapolis’ 4th homicide of the year

| July 12, 2020, 11:26 AM

Rams Head

The Annapolis Police Department is looking for suspect(s) in connection with a fatal shooting yesterday afternoon that claimed the life of a 29-year old man.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

On July 11th at approximately 3:57 p.m. officers from the Annapolis Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Primrose Court for a report of a shooting. Once on scene, they found a 29-year old male suffering from gunshot wounds that were considered life threatening.

He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

The victim has been identified as 29 year old Walters Mpang Halle Elangwe. We will continue to provide further updates to this incident as they become available.

This community is located off of Primrose Drive and adjacent to the City’s Truxtun Park swimming pool

Detectives are investigating this incident and anyone with information is urged to contact them at 410-260-3439.  This is the 4th homicide in the City of Annapolis this year with the most recent being a stabbing last week in a community off of Forest Drive.

Rams Head

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here