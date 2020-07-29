29-year old man identified as Annapolis’ 4th homicide of the year

The Annapolis Police Department is looking for suspect(s) in connection with a fatal shooting yesterday afternoon that claimed the life of a 29-year old man.

On July 11th at approximately 3:57 p.m. officers from the Annapolis Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Primrose Court for a report of a shooting. Once on scene, they found a 29-year old male suffering from gunshot wounds that were considered life threatening.

He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

The victim has been identified as 29 year old Walters Mpang Halle Elangwe. We will continue to provide further updates to this incident as they become available.

This community is located off of Primrose Drive and adjacent to the City’s Truxtun Park swimming pool

Detectives are investigating this incident and anyone with information is urged to contact them at 410-260-3439. This is the 4th homicide in the City of Annapolis this year with the most recent being a stabbing last week in a community off of Forest Drive.

