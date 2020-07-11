Annapolis Police investigating mid-day shooting on Primrose Court near Truxtun Park

The Annapolis Police are investigating a shooting that left a victim injured at the Landing at Spa Creek Condominiums across the street from the Truxtun Park swimming pool.

Shortly after 4:00pm on Saturday, July 11, 2020, the Annapolis Police Department was dispatched to the 1100 block of Primrose Court for a shooting. While information is limited, from an officer on the scene, it is still very active and there is one victim.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

