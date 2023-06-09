June 8, 2023
West Annapolis’ Canton Restaurant to Permanently Close

Annapolis’ first Chinese restaurant will close for good at the end of the month.

The Canton Restaurant, a fixture in West Annapolis since 1960, updated its website today to advise customers that they would be permanently closing at the end of the month.

Canton Restaurant would like to thank our customers and regret to inform you that the restaurant will close its doors permanently on June 30th 2023.

Cantopn Restaurant website

After immigrating to the US and serving in the Army in World War II, Charles Foon Wong opened the Eastern Star Cafe, with his nephew, Gene Guen, in Northwest, Washington DC. In 1960, Wong moved to West Annapolis and opened what was the City’s first Chinese restaurant. For manyu years, the restaurant has been operated by Wong’s daughter-in-law.

There was no reason given for the closure.

