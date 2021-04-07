Former State Delegate Herb McMillan Makes It Official, Will Run For County Executive in 2022

Former State Delegate Herb McMillan, a Naval Academy graduate and Annapolis resident, announced his candidacy today for Anne Arundel County Executive. McMillan is well known for his fiscal conservatism. He’s fought to help Anne Arundel families and small businesses keep more of their hard earned money, tirelessly opposing higher taxes, wasteful spending, and corporate welfare, as an Annapolis Alderman, President of the Maryland Taxpayer’s Association, and three-term Republican state delegate. More recently, Herb’s led the charge to protect our small businesses from the excessive lockdown policies of Steuart Pittman, and to re-open Anne Arundel County Public School classrooms.

Herb’s long been a community leader. Serving as a homeowner’s association board member, youth football coach, and PTA president. His personal involvement in these roles led Herb into politics, because he wanted to make a better life for all of us, from children to seniors.

In the Maryland General Assembly, Herb served as Vice-Chairman of the Anne Arundel County Delegation, and was the Chief Deputy Minority Whip, the fourth highest position among Republicans in the House of Delegates. He served on the Health and Government Operations Committee, which helped inform his strong leadership for school re-openings and against excessive business lockdowns. He also served as Chairman of the Anne Arundel County Capital Projects/Bond Bill Subcommittee. As Chairman, McMillan directed the selection of funding for Capital projects in communities throughout Anne Arundel County.

In 2018, Herb chose not to run for re-election, “I’m happy to say to you, that in 2018 I chose not to run in order to enjoy life in a county that actually was the best place for all, but that’s no longer true. We must confront the reality that in the present crisis, county government is not the solution to our problems; county government, specifically our County Executive, is the problem,” Herb said.” Within my own Republican Party, machine politicians beholden to special interests aren’t part of the solution either; they’re also part of the problem. In the current crisis, where’ve they been? What’ve they done? What leadership have they offered? They have not led. I have, and I will.”

“We’ve seen the damage an inexperienced, socialist, ideolog beholden to special interests can do; an inexperienced Republican machine politician beholden to special interests won’t be much better. This will be a challenging campaign; but the same oath I took as a Naval Academy Midshipman binds me to my duty to answer the call of my fellow citizens and serve as their County Executive.

The Republican Party is at a crossroads today. I’m the candidate with the values and fiscal conservatism who’ll find solutions to the problems that matter most to our families and small businesses. And I’ll be the County Executive with the service, experience, and leadership people trust to restore Anne Arundel County to a place where we, and our children, can live, work, and retire in happiness.”

