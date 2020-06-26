Rise Up!– remembering those we lost on June 28, 2018 (VIDEO)

Mike Lange, the pianist for The Eastport Oyster Boys has released his new version of Rise Up! the tribute song to the Capital staff and families originally penned for the one-year remembrance ceremony at Maryland Hall.

Now, Mike has recorded a studio version of Rise Up for the second anniversary of the mass shooting at the Capital Gazette that occurred on June 28th, 2018.

The song was inspired by the emotional and overwhelming response of the Annapolis community in support of their hometown newspaper. It was written in tribute to Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, Rob McNamara, Rebecca Smith, and Wendi Winters and to all those carrying forward their spirit at the Capital Gazette.

Enjoy! Remember! Press On!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Post To FB