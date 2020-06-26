--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Rise Up!– remembering those we lost on June 28, 2018 (VIDEO)

| June 26, 2020, 06:06 PM

Mike Lange, the pianist for The Eastport Oyster Boys has released his new version of Rise Up! the tribute song to the Capital staff and families originally penned for the one-year remembrance ceremony at Maryland Hall.

Now, Mike has recorded a studio version of Rise Up for the second anniversary of the mass shooting at the Capital Gazette that occurred on June 28th, 2018.

The song was inspired by the emotional and overwhelming response of the Annapolis community in support of their hometown newspaper. It was written in tribute to Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, Rob McNamara, Rebecca Smith, and Wendi Winters and to all those carrying forward their spirit at the Capital Gazette.

Enjoy! Remember! Press On!

