Secretary of Defense to Address Graduating Midshipmen

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III will speak at the graduation and commissioning ceremony for the U.S. Naval Academy’s Class of 2023, Friday, May 26, at 10 a.m.

Austin is a native of Mobile, Alabama, and is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy, Auburn University, and Webster University. He was awarded the Silver Star for his leadership during the invasion of Iraq in 2003 and served as commander of U.S. Central Command before his military retirement in 2016. Secretary Austin was sworn-in as the 28th U.S. Secretary of Defense on January 22, 2021.

This event is not open to the public. For those not attending the event, the 2023 graduation and commissioning ceremony may be viewed live on the Naval Academy’s YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/@USNavalAcademyOfficial.

