Hospice of the Chesapeake announces new Board members

Several prominent members of the community have been appointed to the boards of directors of Hospice of the Chesapeake and its foundation and began serving in this year. Susan M. Huff, Tim McDonough, Dr. Adam I. Riker and Dr. David E. Weng were elected to the Hospice of the Chesapeake Inc., Board on June 3.

Huff is Senior Director for Johns Hopkins Pediatrics at Home. McDonough is Principal Designer for his company, TM Designs & Associates. Riker is Chair of Oncology at Anne Arundel Medical Center, Luminous Health and Director of the Geaton and Joann DeCesaris Cancer Institute. Weng is an oncologist at Anne Arundel Medical Center, Luminous Health as well as its Clinical Research Department Chair. Jim Humphrey, whose term ended in June, was unanimously elected as Emeritus Board Member. Humphrey is retired from his role as Chair and CEO of the Humphrey Companies.

Theresa K. Hussman, was elected as Chair to the Hospice of the Chesapeake Foundation Board in February. She is the program coordinator and board member for the Hussman Foundation. The organization also added a new member to the foundation’s board. Cathy Adelman, a nonprofit consultant, began serving this month.

