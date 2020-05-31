AnnapolisGives–a collaboration of community by Liquified Creative and Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis-based advertising agency Liquified Creative and Maryland news platform Eye on Annapolis have collaborated to launch a three-part initiative aimed at providing support for the Annapolis community during COVID-19. The initiative, officially named Designing Change Together, will feature three main components designed as a way to give back to our community in a small way. “We’ve been cheerleaders for the local business scene and community since 2009 and have received so much support; giving back was really a no brainer. Especially now,” said John Frenaye, Publisher of Eye on Annapolis.

Content Continues Below

Designing Change Together offers a secure and easy virtual tipping platform called Annapolis Gives, which directly supports those working in the service industry. Also included in Designing Change Together is an opportunity for one local business or non-profit to receive a pro-bono branding and logo project, along with 6 months of free digital advertising provided by Eye on Annapolis. The third component is a custom-designed resource and activity book called ‘Maryland Heroes’, which includes information on vital community resources as well as fun activities for the whole family.

As local businesses across the country close their doors, cut back on staff, and adapt to a change in everyday life in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, America’s famed service culture is moving online. In many cities, regulars continue to support their favorite out-of-work servers, favorite bar staff, and even total strangers via virtual tip jars.

A dedicated Annapolitan, Steve Carr, first took the initiative to start a spreadsheet-based system for patrons to support service industry workers throughout Anne Arundel County and Baltimore. In a collaborative effort, Liquified Creative and Eye on Annapolis were able to expand on this initiative by developing a website where service-industry professionals can sign up to receive tips directly via a secure transaction. Patrons can also continue to show support by easily giving a tip, no matter the amount, on the same website. Currently, the website allows users to give and receive tips via PayPal, Venmo, and CashApp. Those who give or receive support are encouraged to share positive messages of inspiration on social media using the hashtag #annapolisgives. Tagged content will be featured via a feed on the website as another way for community members to stay engaged.

The second component of Designing Change Together is a custom-designed resource book called Maryland Heroes, available to download on annapolisgives.com. The book is filled with information on vital community resources, ways to stay engaged and healthy at home, and fun activities for all ages, including creative coloring pages ranging from beginner to advanced.

Lastly, Liquified Creative is offering a pro-bono branding and design project to one local business or non-profit. In addition, Eye on Annapolis will be proving six months of digital advertising. If you feel that your business or non-profit organization would benefit from this opportunity amidst the current COVID-19 crisis, please visit annapolisgives.com to apply.

“Positive change is happening every day in the shadows of COVID-19. From people donating PPE’s, to neighbors supporting restaurants and small businesses, to children in our communities drawing messages of inspiration on their driveways. That’s why we felt it was important develop this initiative,” said Shawn Noratel, Founding Partner and Creative Director of Liquified Creative. “We believe that Annapolis, and the entire state of Maryland, is not only defined by its leaders—it is defined by the leadership of its citizens. Now more than ever is a time for everyone to be an agent of positive change and action.”

Visit annapolisgives.com to learn more about this initiative, sign up, and share support.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet





Email



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Businesses, COVID, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Post To FB