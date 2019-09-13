Annapolis Police looking for Cornhill Street flasher

The Annapolis Police are looking for a flasher in historic downtown Annapolis.

According to a police report, an adult female victim reported that she was sitting in her parked vehicle at 340am this morning along Cornhill Street, when a male suspect approached the vehicle on foot.

The man exposed his genitals and touched himself.

The woman drove away from the area and reported this to the police. Officers searched the area for the suspect, but did not locate him.

