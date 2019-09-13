“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

Annapolis Police looking for Cornhill Street flasher

| September 13, 2019, 08:21 AM

Rams Head

The Annapolis Police are looking for a flasher in historic downtown Annapolis.

According to a police report, an adult female victim reported that she was sitting in her parked vehicle at 340am this morning along Cornhill Street, when a male suspect approached the vehicle on foot.

The man exposed his genitals and touched himself.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

The woman drove away from the area and reported this to the police. Officers searched the area for the suspect, but did not locate him.

Rams Head

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«
»
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here