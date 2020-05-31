BONUS PODCAST: #AnnapolisGives – Deadline Looming for Free Branding Makeover

Have you heard about Annapolis Gives ? We partnered up with Liquified Creative to create an initiative to give back to our community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Have a listen and learn how you can offer a tip to your favorite service worker who may be out of a job. Have a listen and find out how to download a great resource and activity guide all about Maryland Heroes. And if you are a business, non-profit, or organization in the area (or know of one) that could use a branding makeover or touch up, you need to sign up by midnight on Tuesday to possibly get one! And, along with that makeover, comes a six month digital advertising package from us!

Have a listen and then head on over to Annapolis Gives!

#AnnapolisGives

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet





Email



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, COVID, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB