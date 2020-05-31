BONUS PODCAST: #AnnapolisGives – Deadline Looming for Free Branding Makeover
Have you heard about Annapolis Gives ? We partnered up with Liquified Creative to create an initiative to give back to our community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Have a listen and learn how you can offer a tip to your favorite service worker who may be out of a job. Have a listen and find out how to download a great resource and activity guide all about Maryland Heroes. And if you are a business, non-profit, or organization in the area (or know of one) that could use a branding makeover or touch up, you need to sign up by midnight on Tuesday to possibly get one! And, along with that makeover, comes a six month digital advertising package from us!
Have a listen and then head on over to Annapolis Gives!
#AnnapolisGives
