Early evening fire damages Eastport home

The Annapolis Fire Department is investigating a house fire that broke out this evening in the 900 block of Creek Drive in the City’s Eastport neighborhood.

At 6:00pm on May 30, 2020, units from the Annapolis, Anne Arundel and the Naval Academy fire departments were dispatched to a house fire in the 900 block of Creek Drive.

Upon arrival units found heavy smoke conditions and fire coming through a first floor window. It took approximately 40 minutes and 50 firefighters to place the fire under control.

No firefighters were injured and the house was not occupied at the time of the fire. The homeowners arrived while crews were extinguishing the fire and will not need the assistance of the Red Cross.

