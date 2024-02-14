February 14, 2024
Local News

Maryland Legislature Considers Groundbreaking Ticketing Legislation

In an effort to enhance transparency and fairness in the live event ticketing market, the Maryland legislature is currently reviewing SB 539/ HB 701. This proposed legislation is a leading example of pro-consumer and pro-artist initiatives in the United States.

Key highlights of the bill include:

  1. Mandatory All-In Pricing: Ticket sellers must provide all-in pricing, displaying the base price and a detailed list of all additional charges. This approach, widely supported in the artist community, aims to eliminate hidden fees and ensure consumers are fully informed from the beginning of the transaction.
  2. Limit on Ticket Resale Prices: The bill proposes to cap the resale price of tickets to their original purchase value, including fees and taxes. This measure is intended to curb the practice of brokers purchasing tickets in bulk for high-demand events and reselling them at exorbitant prices. Consequently, it is anticipated that more consumers will be able to buy tickets at the price intended by the artist, potentially saving Maryland residents millions of dollars.
  3. Restriction on Resale Site Fees: Fees charged by ticket resale websites (such as Stubhub, Seatgeek, and Vivid Seats) for Maryland events will be limited to a maximum of 10%. This regulation aims to prevent these platforms from profiting excessively through high markups.
  4. Enforcement of Ticket Transferability: The bill seeks to ensure that most tickets available to the general public are transferable, reducing the need for resale restrictions. However, it allows for reasonable exceptions, such as discounted tickets for specific groups like students under grant-funded programs.
  5. Ban on Speculative Tickets: Speculative ticketing, a practice where resellers list and sell tickets they do not own, will be prohibited entirely. This practice, which often leads to fans being unable to access events, has been widely criticized by artists, fans, venues, and promoters.
  6. Mandatory Sharing of Contact Information: Resellers will be required to provide the contact information of ticket buyers to purchasers in the event of cancellations or schedule changes. This ensures that venues and event organizers can reach all ticket holders, addressing issues related to safety and logistics.

The bill has garnered support from various stakeholders, including fans, artists, local venues, performing arts presenters, ethical ticketing companies, and fan-friendly resale sites. Laura Price, Marketing Director for Rams Head On Stage, testified this afternoon in favor of the bill, highlighting its potential benefits for both consumers and artists in the live event industry.

This legislation, if passed, could set a new standard for ticketing practices, benefiting a wide range of stakeholders in Maryland’s live event sector.

Business Daily News Brief Local News
