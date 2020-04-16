Sign placed at the “Micheal E. Busch” library as it nears completion

The grand opening of the new library on West Street has been postponed until sometime this summer; but the sign out front was recently installed.

We reached out to the library for a comment and Christine Feldmann, the spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County Library said, “We discovered the error today and are working with the sign maker to determine how this happened and get it fixed immediately. We apologize to the Busch family for the mistake.”

In a separate email, the library announced that they will be extending their closure at least through June 8, 2020.



