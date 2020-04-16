“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
“Nationals October 2019

Sign placed at the “Micheal E. Busch” library as it nears completion

| April 16, 2020, 05:26 PM

Rams Head

The grand opening of the new library on West Street has been postponed until sometime this summer; but the sign out front was recently installed.

We reached out to the library for a comment and Christine Feldmann, the spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County Library said, “We discovered the error today and are working with the sign maker to determine how this happened and get it fixed immediately.  We apologize to the Busch family for the mistake.”

In a separate email, the library announced that they will be extending their closure at least through June 8, 2020.

Rams Head

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here