“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
“Nationals October 2019

Save the date for a Tribute to Community Leadership

| April 16, 2020, 04:01 PM

Rams Head

Leadership Anne Arundel LAALeadership Anne Arundel (LAA), the premier leadership training and networking institute in Anne Arundel County, has announced the annual Tribute to Community Leadership and Graduation Celebration will take place from 5:30 – 8:00p on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Live! Casino & Hotel.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

Every year, LAA hosts a celebration honoring the graduates from the Flagship and Neighborhood Leadership Academy classes along with the Excellence in Leadership, Distinguished Graduate and Bertina Nick Flagship Scholarship Honorees.

The annual Tribute to Community Leadership and Graduation Celebration is a feel-good evening celebrating more than 25 years of contributions, collaboration, innovation, and leadership of countless graduates from Leadership Anne Arundel. More than 1,400 LAA graduates have transformed our community’s landscape by serving throughout public, private, non-profit, and government sectors—all who are ready to develop, nurture, and connect the next generation of leaders.

According to LAA President & CEO, Kris Valerio Shock, “Tribute to Community Leadership serves as a who’s who of Anne Arundel County as the community’s top leaders – business, public sector and nonprofit – come out to celebrate the graduating classes and special honorees. If you’re looking to expand your impact in Anne Arundel County, it’s a can’t miss event.”

Tribute to Community Leadership Sponsorship Opportunities, available now, celebrate the intersection of personal, professional and community leadership and offer robust exposure for community stakeholders.

For more information, visit leadershipaa.org/tribute

Rams Head

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here