Governor Hogan appoints Dana Jones as newest Delegate to represent District 30-A

Governor Larry Hogan today announced the appointment of Dana Jones to the Maryland General Assembly. The governor appointed Jones to the House of Delegates following the recommendation of the Anne Arundel County Democratic Central Committee.

“I am confident that Ms. Jones will be a strong advocate for her constituents in Anne Arundel in her new role as state delegate,” said Governor Hogan. “I offer her my sincere congratulations, and look forward to having the opportunity to work with her to change Maryland for the better.”

Dana Jones will represent District 30A in Anne Arundel County, filling the seat vacated by Alice Cain. She is the communications vice president for the Junior League of Annapolis. She previously served as a legislative aide to then-US Representative Ben Cardin and as the research director for Emily’s List, a political action committee that aims to elect Democratic women to office.

She was selected by the Anne Arundel County Democratic Central Committee earlier this week.

