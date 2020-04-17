Dana Jones selected to fill seat of former Delegate Alice Cain in District 30-A

After interviewing 19 candidates on Thursday evening, the Anne Arundel County Democratic Central Committee selected Dana Jones as the next Delegate to represent District 30-A in the Maryland General Assembly.

From here, the committee will submit her name to the Governor who will ultimately make the appointment. The Governor does not need to accept the appointment and can, in fact, reject it and ask for another nomination. However, in practice, this will likely not happen.

Jones, also known as Dana Jones Meche, has spent 19 years as a political strategist; and according to her Facebook page, “Previous real life politico, now part time.” Prior to that she worked withNexus Direct, Gragert Jones Research and EMILY’S List. Early in her career, she worked as a Legislative Assistant to then Congressman Ben Cardin and ran the 1998 campaign for Bobby Zirkin for Delegate.

She also currently serves as the Communications Vice President for the Annapolis Junior League and she and her family have lived in the Annapolis Cove community since 2015.

