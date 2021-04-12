April 12, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Veto Over-Ridden. Paone Out. USNA Green Lights Graduation. Subway Donation. Kick Gas!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Governor Hogan vetoed several law enforcement bills; but they were over-ridden. Annapolis Alderman Paone will not seek re-election. The Naval Academy has green-lighted an in-person commissioning week and graduation. A local Subway teamed up with a former County Executive to donate to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. Annapolis Green thinks you should kick gas. And make sure you catch some films at the Annapolis Film Festival this week!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with us today for her always outstanding Money Monday Report!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, April 12th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

It’s happening. It really is! Events are returning in person and it is glorious. I went to the Annapolis Homeowners Expo and MayTag Virgin at the Colonial Players this weekend and they both did a fantastic job! Let’s keep it up and put this pandemic behind us! Well, sadly, the weekend is behind us and that means it is Monday, so let’s get into it!

I am not sure what the ramifications of this first story might be, but I suspect we need to keep an eye on it as there is some good and bad. Governor Hogan vetoed three police reform bills as expected on Friday and the legislature immediately overturned them so they will become law a bit later this year. One of the bills makes so-called no-knock warrants illegal and prohibits search warrants in the middle of the night. It also opens officers’ misconduct records to the public. Another bill required body worn cameras by 2025. And a a third repeals the Law Enforcement Officer’s Bill of Rights that established citizen panels and may open officers to criminal prosecution for misconduct. A bit of opinion here, I think the intent is good, but I am conflicted about having an officer having to consider if his actions may be later deemed criminal for a decision that needed to be made in a matter of seconds. Will cops pull back on doing their job for fear? I don’t know. I just think this may be fraught with unintended consequences. But we shall see!

Sliding into some politics. The Annapolis Alderman for Ward 2, Fred Paone is calling it quits. He will serve out his term but will not run for re-election. Paone spent 14 years on the council after winning a special election when the seat was vacated during the Moyer Administration. So far, karma O’Neill has tossed her hat into the ring on the democratic side, and there is a rumor that Scott Gibson will be entering the race on the Republican side. But, there is still time. We are trying to figure out how to best cover and handle the City elections this time around–if you have a suggestion–reach out!

The Naval Academy has green lighted an in-person graduation this year and will be holding most of the traditional events. Attendance will be limited to an undetermined number of guests per Midshipman. Specifically they said that the Blue Angels Flight demonstration will take place, a stadium graduation, and color parade. However, the Yard will be closed to all but invited guests–so I imagine with the Blues flying, that will present a problem for the City and County in terms of managing crowds. Commissioning week should get underway on the 20th of May with Sea Trials and culminate with graduation on the 28th! Notably absent from the Academy information is the Herndon Climb. So stay tuned.

With COVID still in play, people are still going without food. And last week, Ranjit Chahal, who owns 4 Subway shops in the county teamed up with former County Executive John Leopold to get some much needed funds to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. Chahal was able to raise $500 and Leopold personally matched it for a total of $1000 which was presented to Susan Thomas the Executive Director of the Food Bank. This is the second time they have done this and all tolled, they have donated $1600. So good on the former County Exec and good on Mr Chahal. Go support the local businesses that support us! Speaking of local businesses, our last Local Business Spotlight on Saturday was the Maryland Federation of Art and up this week… Chill Axes!

And as we wrap up, save a few hours on Saturday to head to the new Michael E Busch Library on West Street in Annapolis to kicks some gas. Annapolis Green is hosting an electric vehicle showcase called…appropriately enough Kick Gas. As we head into Earth Day, it is a great time to check out dozens of electric vehicles and see when one will be in your future. But the cool thing is it is not a sales pitch from Tesla at all. These are all privately owned and the owners have volunteered to come and answer your questions and some will take you for a COVID safe spin. This is free and gets underway at 10am and should wrap up about 2pm.

Finally–have you been catching any movies at the Annapolis Film Festival? Some great ones out there and the fest goes THROUGH the weekend. Deets, tickets, trailers, synopses, and all that at annapolisfilmfestival.org and you can also check out the 5 or 6 bonus pods we did on some of the flicks!

OK, that's it, but first a quick thank you to the sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services up in Millersville , to the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company and the Bay Bridge Boat Show which is coming up this week as well.

It is Monday, so of course we have Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina with your Monday Money Report; and like always, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather!

George, Ann and all the rest are coming up in just about sixty seconds!

