November 19, 2019 | Daily News Brief | (GLEN BURNIE MURDER, FORESTS SAVED, JOE MCGOVERN TO HALL OF FAME)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

And make sure you know all the ways to connect with us—> bit.ly/EOAConnect

Today…Police are investigating a murder in Glen Burnie and a string of armed robberies the past weekend. Fire crews put out a fire caused by a camping stove being used to heat a home. County Executive Pittman’s forest conservation bill passes unanimously. Mayor Buckley plans to nominate a new City Attorney after a 9 month absence. Be sure to catch The Maryland Crabs Podcast for our talk with county legend Suzy Bogguss. Listen in to hear how to win some tickets to see Boney James at Maryland Hall. And Joe McGovern from Stan & Joe’s Saloon is being inducted into the Bartenders Hall of Fame tonight!

And, as always, George from DMV Weather with your local weather forecast!

Content Continues Below

Flash Briefing for Alexa. Yep, I finally brought the Daily News Brief to Alexa. Search for “Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief” in your Alexa app and enable it–and be sure to drop us a rating! More info here.

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday. Our weather partner is DMV Weather based in Annapolis. Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Please be sure to check out our weekly sister podcast, The Maryland Crabs!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2019, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast