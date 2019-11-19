Teen beaten and robbed while walking along Hilltop Lane

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating an assault and robbery that occurred in the 200 block of Hilltop Lane near the Pip Moyer Recreation Center on Monday afternoon.

According to police, a 13-year old boy was walking in the area at 3:45pm when five other male teens approached him and began to punch him. They demanded and took the victim’s cell phone in the assault. and fled the scene on foot.

It was several hours after the incident that the teen reported the assault and robbery to the police.

