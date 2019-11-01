AAMC recognized for nursing excellence

Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC) has again received Magnet® designation by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program.® AAMC was first recognized as a Magnet organization in 2014, as the designation is bestowed every four years to organizations that continue to meet ANCC’s standards for nursing excellence.

Content Continues Below

Magnet recognition is the highest national honor for professional nursing practice. Organizations must pass a rigorous and lengthy process that demands widespread participation from leadership and staff. This process includes an on-site visit and review by the Commission on Magnet Recognition. Only 502 U.S. health care organizations (out of over 6,300 U.S. hospitals) have achieved Magnet status.

“Magnet recognition is a tremendous honor and reflects our commitment to delivering the highest quality of care to our community,” said Barbara Jacobs, chief nursing officer at AAMC. “To earn Magnet recognition is a great accomplishment and an incredible source of pride for our nurses and all of our caregivers. Our repeated achievement of the Magnet designation underscores the foundation of excellence and values that drive our entire staff to strive harder each day to meet the health care needs of the people we serve.”

The Magnet Model provides a framework for nursing practice, research, and measurement of outcomes. The foundation of this model comprises various elements deemed essential to delivering superior patient care. These include the quality of nursing leadership and coordination and collaboration across specialties, as well as processes for measuring and improving the quality and delivery of care.

Magnet recognition has been shown to provide specific benefits to hospitals and their communities, such as:

Higher patient satisfaction

Lower mortality and complication rates

Higher job satisfaction among nurses

“We’re a better organization today because of the Magnet recognition we first achieved five years ago,” added Jacobs. “Magnet recognition raised the bar for patient care and inspired every member of our team to achieve excellence every day. It is this commitment to providing our community with high-quality care that helped us become a Magnet-recognized organization, and it’s why we continue to pursue and maintain Magnet recognition.”

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS