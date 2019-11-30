A Holiday Market is coming to West Annapolis for two weekends

The West Annapolis Business Affiliation will host a European-style holiday market on Giddings Avenue in West Annapolis for two weekends in December.

“I fondly remember the Christmas markets of my childhood in Belgium”, said WABA President and local business owner Frederik de Pue. “The markets were filled with all the smells, the tastes and the fun of my favorite time of year. We’re going to replicate that in West Annapolis.”

The European Christmas Market will feature 40 hand-built booths lit with holiday glow. The booths will line Giddings Avenue and create a small village within the village of West Annapolis, complete with Christmas trees, lights fire pits, plenty of gluhwein, hot chocolate and cider, and entertainment for young and old alike. The Ballet Theater of Maryland will bring dancers from 1pm-3pm on Saturday, December 7th and Saturday, December 14th. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand, as will the Glee chorus from Naptown Sings and students from Priddy Music Academy. Dancers from Slovenia and other performers will also make appearances. “The holidays are a time to bring people together and that is exactly what we want to do in West Annapolis”, de Pue said.

More than 45 food, gift and fine arts vendors will attend the market. Homestead Gardens, a title sponsor of the event, will host a Christmas tree lot, as well as alpaca, baby goats and baby pigs. They will have a booth where customers can buy wreaths, home decor, firewood and other seasonal items. Hyatt Commercial is also a title sponsor of the event.

This market is made possible with the support of realtors from Coldwell Banker Church Circle, Wrabyn Boutique, Flamant and Stella Artois. We would especially like to thank BD3 Design, a production company, who is instrumental in constructing the event entry, vendors booths and setting up the village.

“This event is perfect for everyone, whether you’re on a date and want to stroll beneath the lights, or if you’re looking for something to do with the entire family”, said event coordinator Diana Love. “There will be food to satisfy every taste, wine, beer, cider, cocktails and hot chocolate. The fire pits will be cozy. Our vendors are carefully chosen for craftsmanship—we work closely with regional and local artists and craftspeople to ensure this market is a great place to shop for all your holiday gifts. Our goal is to bring warmth and cheer to this holiday season.”

Location: Giddings Avenue at Annapolis Street in West Annapolis

Dates: December 7th and 8th, and December 14th and 15th

Times: Saturday, 12-8PM and Sunday 12-6PM

Cost: Free to attend

INFO: Visitors should refer to www.west-annapolis.com for the West Annapolis Business Affiliation Facebook page for event updates.

ALSO VISIT: www.facebook.com/WestAnnapolisBiz/

